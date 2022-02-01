DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $160,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.84, a P/E/G ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.