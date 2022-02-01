Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 259,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 470,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,266. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

