DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of DLH stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Get DLH alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.