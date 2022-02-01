Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 838,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.70.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Diversey alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 66.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diversey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.