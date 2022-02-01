Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $948.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.