Dev Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $102,806.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $102,806.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00583548 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

