Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

