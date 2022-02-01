Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
