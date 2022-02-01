Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Target Price to 170.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 185.00 to 170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

