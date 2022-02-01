Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

