Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

