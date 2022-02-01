Deutsche Bank AG Sells 523 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $692.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

