Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,672 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.