Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

