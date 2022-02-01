Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of Capstone Green Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGRN stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.37. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.