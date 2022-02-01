Deutsche Bank AG Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.0% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,830,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

