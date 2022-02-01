Deutsche Bank AG Has $394,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

