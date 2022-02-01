Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

