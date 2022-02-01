Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 20,257 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,695,000 shares of company stock worth $35,099,200 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

