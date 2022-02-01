Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.80.

CP stock opened at C$90.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$92.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

