Delek US Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,513% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

DK opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,382 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Delek US by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

