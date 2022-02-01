Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.
Shares of VCF opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
