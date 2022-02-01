DAOventures Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,351.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $404,048.52 and $1,351.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004285 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

