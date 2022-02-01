DAO Maker Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $147.84 million and $6.82 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00006093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

