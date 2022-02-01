DA Davidson Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

QCR stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $62.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

