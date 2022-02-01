DA Davidson Comments on Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

