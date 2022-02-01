DA Davidson Comments on Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

HTBK stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $750.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

