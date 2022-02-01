DA Davidson Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

EWBC stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.