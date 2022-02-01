Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.97 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

