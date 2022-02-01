CVCoin Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $798,595.35 and approximately $5,223.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.98 or 0.07122341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99747572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006833 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

