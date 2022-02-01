Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CREI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,482. Custodian REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £476.12 million and a P/E ratio of 118.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Custodian REIT Company Profile
