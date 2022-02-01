Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CREI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,482. Custodian REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £476.12 million and a P/E ratio of 118.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

