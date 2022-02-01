Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CW opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

