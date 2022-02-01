Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.00. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2,037 shares traded.
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.