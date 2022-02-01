Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.00. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2,037 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

