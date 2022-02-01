Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.
About Crystal Valley Financial
