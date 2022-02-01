Crypton Hits Market Cap of $6.04 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Crypton has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $69,449.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,854,460 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

