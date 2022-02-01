Critical Contrast: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

This table compares Constellation Brands and Vita Coco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.83 $2.00 billion ($0.30) -794.17 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Constellation Brands and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.