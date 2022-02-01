Critical Analysis: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) versus Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Baozun alerts:

This table compares Baozun and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 0.71 $65.25 million $0.03 442.00 Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baozun and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 2 2 0 2.20 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Baozun currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Baozun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Baozun beats Boxed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.