Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.67. 910,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,972. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$564.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$75.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

