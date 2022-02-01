Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivid Seats stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 286,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

