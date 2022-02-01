Credit Suisse AG Sells 91,718 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.