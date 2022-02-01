Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,576 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $32,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.22 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

