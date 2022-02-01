Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $33,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Entergy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.