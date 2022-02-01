Credit Suisse AG Buys 506,316 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 288.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $28,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

