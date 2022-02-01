Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $539.56. The company had a trading volume of 187,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $323.30 and a one year high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.36.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

