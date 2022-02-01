Creative Planning Purchases 14,900 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 226,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.64. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

