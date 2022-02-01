Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

