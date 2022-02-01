Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

