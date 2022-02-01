Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43. Coursera has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

