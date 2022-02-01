Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.60) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 340 ($4.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.73).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 306 ($4.11) on Monday. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 290.80 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 477.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($268,782.29). Also, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($313,590.95).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

