CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.00 and last traded at $169.00. 1,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

