Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 15.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $2,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $337,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

